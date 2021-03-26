"It was beautiful!" - Piyush Chawla reacts after his first net session with the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' newest leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, was delighted to hit the ground after completing the mandatory quarantine period ahead of IPL 2021. Chawla expressed his happiness in a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on their Instagram page.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians kicked off their net sessions for the 2021 IPL season on Thursday (March 25). The likes of Piyush Chawla, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Yudhvir Charak, and Arjun Tendulkar were part of this practice session at the Reliance Corporate Park.

Speaking to the Mumbai Indians after the team's first practice session, Piyush Chawla said:

"It's always nice once you come out of quarantine. It's always the best feeling when you come to the ground and get to roll you arm over, and face some balls. So it was beautiful! As a player, when you come out of quarantine, it isn't easy to get into the nets straightaway. You need long sessions to find you rhytm as a bowler."

Piyush Chawla had previously plied his trade for the Punjab Kings, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. After an uneventful IPL 2020 season with CSK, Piyush has now joined the Mumbai Indians squad.

Describing his first day with the Mumbai-based franchise, Piyush added:

"Day 1 was very nice, the way things went along. Quite satisfying!"

It feels like we just got back from Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians star Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary performed well for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

Saurabh Tiwary, who was a member of the IPL-winning Mumbai Indians team in the UAE last year, couldn't believe that four months had passed since the night MI became five-time champions. Giving his views on MI's net session in Ghansoli, Tiwary said:

"It feels like we just got back from Abu Dhabi and here we are at the next camp. Many of the players are not there. Everyone who's here looks in shape. It doesn't feel like this is the first day."