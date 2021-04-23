IPL 2021: “It was an exceptional innings” - Kumar Sangakkara hails Devdutt Padikkal

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has praised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal for his stupendous unbeaten century on Thursday.

Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 101 off only 52 balls as RCB demolished RR by ten wickets in an IPL 2021 game in Mumbai. Asked about his take on Devdutt Padikkal's innings, Sangakkara said at a virtual press conference:

“It was an exceptional innings (from Devdutt Padikkal). He batted really well. Played the shots that he knew he could play. He anticipated some of the deliveries that were going to be bowled, with the field set. I thought he showed a lot of maturity to bat through. Of course, he was batting with Virat (Kohli). So there was a lot of conversation out there. Lot of talk about what to do and how to do it. It was very impressive.”

Speaking about his own team, Sangakkara said he was impressed with the way Shivam Dube batted. The all-rounder top-scored for RR in the match, with 46 off 32. Praising Dube, Sangakkara said:

"I thought Shivam (Dube) batted really well. He showed a lot of intensity and awareness. One of the things that he matches up well against is spin, and that is his real strength. Today, he showed that he has the ability to try and dominate the slow bowlers. He batted smartly. He got out a bit ahead of time, but the lower order fought really well (after a top-order collapse). But we have got to learn and improve. Games can slip by quickly.”

Was keen to contribute to the team’s win: Devdutt Padikkal

Before the start of IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal had tested COVID-19 positive. However, he soon tested negative and was allowed to join the team. The youngster, though, had to miss RCB’s first match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Reflecting on the gamut of emotions that he has been through in recent days, Devdutt Padikkal said:

Advertisement

“It’s been special. I could only await my turn. When I was down with COVID, all I was thinking of was to come here and play the first match. I couldn’t do that but was keen to contribute to the team’s win.”

On the wicket in Mumbai, Devdutt Padikkal added:

“The ball was coming on really well, and we got a good start. When you get into a partnership like that (with Virat Kohli), it helps, as runs come from both ends.”

While Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL hundred on Thursday, RCB captain Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls.