"It's coming home!"- Fans erupt as CSK win fourth IPL title

Twitter hails CSK after a comprehensive win
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 16, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs. In doing so, they have won their fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni and his men have simply been sensational this season. After a tough IPL 2020, they have proved why they are a championship side.

Twitter hails CSK after a comprehensive win

Fans on Twitter hailed CSK for having a fantastic season and lifting the IPL 2021 title. Some fans also trolled Eoin Morgan for continuing his poor form. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

It's coming home boys #CSK https://t.co/1KO8VLsn2F
Sir Ravindra Jadeja already knew about 4th IPL trophy for CSK. https://t.co/CL1KtNdAfQ
CSK, the most successful franchise of this IPL cycle with a squad mocked as 'Oldies'. Played like BAAP of all. 2 IPL titles, 3 Playoffs between 2018-2021. Unmatchable.
CSK fans, CSK fans and only CSK fans in the stadium. #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/BEnn0MnyeH
Only cheat code against CSK is Pollard
It's Coming Chennai 🏆 https://t.co/tbzWE6yNHZ
This CSK team will have a special place in my heart. Started with taunts, saw highs and lows, but kept going. 💛
Finished 🔥.... #CSK https://t.co/9m2dvaQq5D
KKR are a seriously limited team. They are here because they had some great tactics, courtesy of their analytical team - and not Morgan, some decks that suited their style of play & the injury to Cummins resulting in them changing their screwed up idea of playing 99 bowlers in XI twitter.com/IndianMourinho…
Well played, Eoin Morgan.
Eoin Morgan's batting looks more finished than his franchise owner's film career! 😂😂

KKR had no hesitation to bowl first as Eoin Morgan thought dew would be a factor later in the game. However, runs on the board in a big match like the final would have been handy for CSK.

The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got CSK off to a great start, like they have done all season. Gaikwad took the Orange Cap and although he got dismissed soon after, Du Plessis and Robin Uthappa ensured CSK had the momentum with them.

After Uthappa was dismissed, Moeen Ali came to the crease and ensured the momentum didn't slip away from CSK. Both him and Du Plessis smashed the KKR bowlers, especially Lockie Ferguson, and posted a mammoth total of 192-3 in their 20 overs.

KKR needed a good start to keep themselves in the chase and they did get one from Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill, as they added 91 runs for the first wicket. However, what followed was just a flurry of wickets as KKR slumped from 91-0 to 125-8.

There were questions about KKR's middle order after they just managed to get over the line against the Capitals in the Qualifier 2. Once again, the batting failed to show any spine apart from the openers.

In the end, one can say that the deserving team won as the CSK players have performed better as a collective unit.

