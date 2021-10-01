IPL 2021: "It's not a huge concern" - MI coach Mahela Jayawardene on Suryakumar Yadav's poor run

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed the franchise is not too worried about star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is going through a lean patch in the 2nd leg of IPL 2021.

The Sri Lankan legend has also stated that the team management is trying to do what's best for seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pandya is one of four seam-bowling options in India's T20 World Cup squad but the Baroda cricketer is yet to send down a single ball for MI in the ongoing UAE leg.

Hardik Pandya missed the first couple of games of the UAE leg due to injury. Although he made a return to playing XI against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pandya is yet to bowl in the ongoing season.

Addressing the media via a virtual press conference on Friday, Jayawardene said:

"We're trying to do what's best for Hardik, going forward. Whether he can bowl or not in the IPL is something we will have to look at.''

Mumbai's biggest issue in the ongoing season has been their misfiring middle-order and at the heart of it is the poor form of Suryakumar Yadav. However, Jayawardene believes the batsman's form isn't a huge concern. The former Sri Lankan skipper reckons Yadav will regain his form once he spends some time in the middle.

"Surya just needs to spend some time in the middle to get his confidence back. But it's not a huge concern,’’ said Jayawardene.

The stylish batsman has registered four consecutive single-digit scores in the UAE leg thus far, including a golden duck against Punjab Kings where Ravi Bishnoi knocked him over with a vicious googly.

"We didn't start well" - Mahela Jayawardene on MI's struggles in IPL 2021

The defending champions are notorious for being slow starters and that has once again been their undoing in the ongoing season. MI lost their first three games of the 2nd leg to slide into the second half of the table.

Jayawardene has admitted his team can't afford to make mistakes against the quality of the opposition. He said:

"We didn't start well. You can't make mistakes when you play against quality opposition."

Mumbai got their IPL 2021 campaign back on track with a six-wicket win over Punjab. The Rohit Sharma-led unit will look to extend their winning run in the upcoming fixtures as the race for the playoffs heats up.

