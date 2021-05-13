IPL 2021: Jason Holder disappointed about suspended season but happy to be back home

Jason Holder has been one of the busiest cricketers in the last few months. The Caribbean all-rounder recently played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Unfortunately, the tournament got postponed indefinitely as the BCCI allowed all cricketers to return home following a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble.

Although Jason Holder was disappointed over the fact that the tournament was suspended, he was delighted to be back at home after a long time.

“I am obviously disappointed that the tournament was cut short or postponed, but it’s still good to be home, having [not] been home since January, so it’s good to come home and see the family, refresh and recuperate,” Jason Holder was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

Jason Holder participated in the Big Bash League earlier this year. After playing for the Sydney Sixers, Holder flew back to the Caribbean to represent his national team in the series against Sri Lanka.

Soon, Holder boarded a flight to India to don the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey in IPL 2021.

Bio-secure bubbles hardest days of my career so far: Jason Holder

Jason Holder celebrates Sydney Sixers' victory in the Big Bash League

Bio-bubbles have become an integral part of the sports world in the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Holder lived inside various bubbles for months during the tournaments mentioned above.

The 29-year-old described his experience living in bio-bubbles as 'mentally exhausting' and 'boring.' Thus, he was happy to get a break from the bubble life.

“This has been the hardest days of my career so far. Mentally, it gets pretty exhausting and pretty boring. It is good to get this break, and I presume I will have to take one or two more breaks as the year unfolds," Jason Holder added.