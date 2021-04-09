IPL 2021: Jhye Richardson reveals the message from Anil Kumble that eased his price tag pressure

Jhye Richardson raised many eyebrows at the IPL auction in February this year when he was sold for ₹14 crores. With such a high price tag comes an immense amount of pressure to deal with.

Quite expectedly, the Aussie cricketer was overwhelmed by such a colossal paycheque. But Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble's message helped ease the pressure on Richardson by reassuring the latter that management bought him in because they believe in the Australian's ability to perform well on the pitch.

Here's what Richardson said:

"I started putting pressure on myself (thinking about the price tag). But, I had a good conversation with Anil yesterday, and he said, you know, 'we didn't pick you up for the price tag; we just picked you up for your services and what you do on the cricket field.' For me, that was really important to hear, to know that the coach has picked me up for a reason and knows what I'm capable of."

Jhye Richardson hopes to put his best foot forward for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season by banking on his skill-set to excel in every situation. Richardson explained:

"So for me, now it's not to worry about the price tag. I know all that coach wants from me is to perform my best and back myself in with whatever skill that may be, whether it's opening the bowling or, or trying to hit some runs in the lower order."

Jhye Richardson wants to deal with pressure with a 'smile'

Bowling to the best in the business in the IPL is a daunting prospect for any bowler. When asked how he'll deal with the immense pressure that performing in the T20 extravaganza brings along, Jhye Richardson revealed the following:

"The key to my game is to just go out and have fun. It's easier said than done, because you're bowing to the best batsman in the world but for me, if I can just stand at the top of my mark, and smile, that is a big one for me."

The 24-year-old revealed that he cultivated the habit of putting a smile on his face during the Big Bash League (BBL) earlier this year. Jhye Richardson added that the gesture reminds him that every ball in T20 is a fun experience.

"I actually started doing that (smile) during the Big Bash at the top of my mark, just to put a smile on the top there just to remind myself every ball that T20 is fun," Jhye Richardson, who is set to complete his quarantine in Mumbai, told PTI.

So far, Jhye Richardson has represented Australia in 14 T20Is, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52.