IPL 2021: ECB confirm that Jofra Archer will miss this year's tournament

Jofra Archer will sit out the entirety of IPL 2021, with the express pacer staying back in Sussex to regain full fitness. The news of Archer’s unavailability will come as a big blow to Rajasthan Royals, who have made a poor start to IPL 2021.

Jofra Archer has been out of action since flying back after the T20 series against India in March. The 26-year-old recently underwent surgery on his right hand and has been plagued by elbow injuries over the past year.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news of Jofra Archer’s unavailability for IPL 2021, releasing a short statement on Friday.

“Jofra Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free,” the statement read.

Cricbuzz reported that the decision for Jofra Archer to sit out IPL 2021 was taken mutually by the Rajasthan Royals and the ECB. The pacer would have had to undergo a seven-day quarantine had he traveled to India, which would have impacted his bid to regain full fitness.

RR have missed Jofra Archer this season

Named the Most Valuable Player in IPL 2020 for his stellar performances last year, Jofra Archer was the spearhead of the Royals' pace attack. He picked up 20 wickets in 14 games for RR at a stunning economy of 6.55.

The team has struggled in his absence this year, even though Chetan Sakariya has impressed with the ball. The Rajasthan Royals have one of the worst bowling attacks this season, with their bowlers conceding 12 runs per over. The team will now be allowed to announce a replacement for Jofra Archer.