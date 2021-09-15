''If we're not engaged, we'll have a quiet word''- Kane Williamson calls for 'intent' and 'engagement' from SRH players

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson addressed his squad ahead of the upcoming 2nd leg of the IPL. He urged his players to show 'intent' and 'engagement' on the field during training sessions in the lead-up to the season.

The official social media handles of SunRisers Hyderabad posted a video of the same on Wednesday (September 15).

Addressing the squad, Williamson said:

"For me, it's not about catching the ball or dropping or whatever. It's the intent that's being engaged. We're all gonna take them, we're all gonna…..The game's the game right, but we stay engaged together collectively and have a bit of fun doing it,"

Watch the video here:

The SunRisers will resume their campaign against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 22.

Can SunRisers Hyderabad script a turnaround in their fortunes under Kane Williamson?

The Kiwi skipper further added he won't say a thing if someone drops a catch as long as the commitment in his efforts is visible. He also subtly warned the group that if he doesn't see the desired engagement on the field, then he'll pull them up for a 'quiet word'.

Williamson said:

" You won't hear anything from me if one goes down and we're on them. If we're not engaged, we'll have a quiet word (smiles)."

The first leg of IPL 2021 was a tumultuous one for the 2016 champions both on and off the field.

Their familiar middle-order issues were further compounded by the poor form of then skipper David Warner. The problem exacerbated even more when the latter was not only sacked from leadership duties but also dropped from playing XI.

Williamson, who led the 'Orange Army' to the final of the cash-rich league in the absence of Warner back in 2018, was once again bestowed with leadership duties.

He did not get off to the best of starts in his second captaincy stint as the SunRisers were thumped by the Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



The Risers left no stone unturned during their fielding session.👏👏👏



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 High catches on the boundary, a one-handed stunner, low catches...The Risers left no stone unturned during their fielding session.👏👏👏 High catches on the boundary, a one-handed stunner, low catches...



The Risers left no stone unturned during their fielding session.👏👏👏



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 https://t.co/IJXeCbyHsU

Also Read

The game also proved to be the final outing for SRH in the first leg. The tournament was eventually called off following multiple covid cases across different franchises.

Unlike previous seasons, Williamson will have quite a task on his hand this time around. SRH are currently languishing at the bottom of the table after having managed a solitary win in seven games.

Edited by Aditya Singh