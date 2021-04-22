IPL 2021: Kane Williamson provides update on his elbow injury 

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson provided an update on his elbow injury after SRH's win over the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The New Zealand skipper, who missed the home series against Bangladesh due to the elbow injury, also didn't feature in SRH's first three IPL games this season.

Kane Williamson explained it was only a minor injury and added that he is feeling "pretty good" now.

"[A] bit of a minor injury on my elbow. It's feeling pretty good. Nice to be out there and get my first opportunity, but nice mostly to learn from our previous games as a team. A lot of teams are trying to find their best balance, and I think we'll see through the tournament that it'll vary," said Kane Williamson.

SRH, who lost their first three IPL 2021 fixtures, finally managed to get off the mark after beating PBKS on Wednesday. Kane Williamson scored 16* off 19 deliveries to guide his side to a nine-wicket win.

"Handy to have Kane Williamson in the middle" - David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first three IPL 2021 games by close margins and the lack of a calm, level-headed batsman in the middle-order saw them shelving some easy chases.

Skipper David Warner seemed pleased with Kane Williamson's return, adding that the Kiwi captain understands his role in the SRH side.

"The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game, and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back; he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line," expressed Warner.

On sluggish Chennai tracks, where it's difficult to bat after the powerplay overs, having someone like Kane Williamson could make a huge difference.

The right-handed batsman is quite good at adapting to various conditions, and his presence ensured that SRH didn't panic in their chase against the Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's next IPL 2021 fixture is against the Delhi Capitals on April 25.