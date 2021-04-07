IPL 2021: "Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan can change Sunrisers' fortunes" - Khaleel Ahmed

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is confident that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) can win IPL 2021. The 23-year-old stated that Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan can help change the team's fortunes in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Ahmed listed out SRH's strengths and revealed the four overseas players he would like to see in the team in IPL 2021. The Tonk-born cricketer wants David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the batting lineup, followed by Kane Williamson in the middle order. Ahmed picked Rashid Khan as his fourth overseas player.

Khaleel Ahmed was full of praise for Kane Williamson and stated he was the best batsman to play spin bowling. He also said that Rashid Khan could demolish any opposition batting line-up.

"I am sure we can win the title this time. SRH will hope for a solid start from Warner and Bairstow. They can demolish any bowling attack in the world. We have Kane Williamson, who is the best at playing spin bowlers. He is the best overseas player of spin. Kane will play a key role for SRH this season," Khaleel Ahmed told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

"I would pick Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan as the two players who can change the Sunrisers' fortunes. They are so talented. Give Rashid any batsman or give Kane any bowler, they will do the job for Sunrisers," added Khaleel Ahmed.

IPL 2021 will be an important tournament for Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed, who has been with SRH since 2018, has played 17 IPL games so far, picking up 27 wickets. Last year, he accounted for 8 scalps in 7 games and was an expansive bowler throughout the tournament.

Ahmed, who played 14 T20Is and 11 ODIs for India, has seen limited playing time on the international stage since November of 2019.

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, the upcoming IPL season will be important for him to make a statement. There is a lot of competition for spots, not only in the Indian team but also in the SRH setup.

Ahmed will have to step his game up if he is to make an impact and stand a chance of making it into the T20 World Cup squad later this year.