IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Captaincy Record and Win Percentage as MI Captain

Kieron Pollard came out for the toss with MS Dhoni for the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 30th match of IPL 2021. Many fans expected Rohit Sharma to lead the Mumbai Indians team, but the Hitman is seemingly not 100% fit for the game.

This is not the first time Kieron Pollard is leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The Caribbean all-rounder had captained MI in a few matches during the previous season in the United Arab Emirates as well.

Overall, Kieron Pollard has led Mumbai Indians in five matches, where the Mumbai Indians have won four and lost one. The lone defeat came against the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Kieron Pollard's captaincy record as Mumbai Indians skipper: Matches Played - 5, Matches Won - 4, Matches Lost - 1.

Notably, Kieron Pollard had won the toss in all of his previous five matches as captain. However, earlier today, he lost the toss against MS Dhoni as the CSK captain elected to bat first.

Kieron Pollard lost the toss but Mumbai Indians get off to a fantastic start

Although Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard did not call the coin toss right, his men have got off to a splendid start in Dubai. Kiwi pacers Trent Boult and Adam Milne have dismissed CSK's overseas Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali in the first two overs.

The two fast bowlers conceded only three runs in the first 12 balls of the match. Mumbai Indians seem the favorites to win this game. You can follow the live scorecard of IPL 2021 Match 30 right here.

