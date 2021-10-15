IPL 2021: “Block out that noise, focus on the game” - KKR coach Brendon McCullum’s mantra for players ahead of final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum has urged his boys to follow the processes that have brought them to the IPL 2021 final. At the same time, he wants the players to relax and enjoy the big day.

KKR are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai tonight. While CSK booked their place in the final by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1, KKR got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively.

Speaking ahead of the IPL 2021 final, McCullum revealed that he has asked the guys to keep it simple. He wants them to continue playing in the same vein that has brought KKR immense success in the second half.

He said in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM

“(My job is to) Try and make sure that they continue to follow the processes they need, to so that they give themselves the best chance (of winning the final). But (it is) also to make sure they are nice and relaxed. That's when each one of these guys plays their best game - when they are able to block out a lot of that noise, and just focus on playing the game, which gives them the most amount of enjoyment.”

McCullum added that being in a bio-bubble has actually worked to KKR’s advantage, especially for him as a coach, as he has been able to have better contact with players on a frequent basis. He explained:

“Being in a bubble has actually proved efficient for us. It has allowed us that contact time together. From a coach's point of view, it has been nice that everyone has been able to spend a lot of time together.”

KKR had won only two matches in the first half of IPL 2021. However, they engineered a stunning turnaround to first make the playoffs and then reach the final.

Just want the guys to enjoy themselves: McCullum on buzzword for KKR players for the final

Asked if there is a buzzword he has for the KKR players ahead of the IPL 2021 final, McCullum stated that they just need to trust and enjoy themselves.

The KKR coach signed off by saying:

“Enjoyment (the buzzword for today). When we came into the second half, we knew we could be dangerous. We just had to let go a little bit and enjoy ourselves - trust your teammates, trust yourself, just go out there and have a good time. That's all I want these guys to go out and do today. I am so proud of what they have been able to achieve. How invested they have become in everything that the coach staff has asked of them. If they can do that today, they will stand victorious at the end.”

KKR have won the toss and have elected to field first in the IPL 2021 final against CSK. Both sides are going in with an unchanged XI.

Edited by Samya Majumdar