Watch: KKR players arrive in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021

Two-time IPL champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), used their Youtube channel to share a video of their players arriving in Mumbai. The players will undergo the one-week quarantine period ahead of IPL 2021, which starts on April 9th.

In the video, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi and a few others can be seen arriving at the KKR team hotel in Mumbai.

The first set of players to arrive were vice-captain Dinesh Karthik, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Rahul Tripathi. Assistant coaches, Abhishek Nayar, and Omkar Salvi along with other support staff members also checked-in to the team hotel.

Caribbean stars, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also joined the squad earlier this week and are currently quarantining before they start practising for the mega-event.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan to join the squad next week

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will join the rest of the squad next week. The English captain is currently on national duty, as England are scheduled to take on India in a three-match ODI series, which will conclude on March 28th.

The BCCI has permitted players taking part in the ongoing India-England series to join their respective franchises through a bio-bubble transfer without having to endure a week-long quarantine period.

Thus, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav will enter the bubble immediately after the series concludes.

KKR's schedule for IPL 2021 (PC: KKR's Twitter)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have three afternoon matches scheduled this season - against the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 2-time champions will play 5 of their league-stage games in Bengaluru, 4 in Ahmedabad, 3 in Chennai and the remaining 2 in Mumbai.

It will be exciting to see how KKR performs this season as they look to be a dangerous team on paper.