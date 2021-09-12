IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR's Rahul Tripathi smashes 17 runs off 6 balls in practice ahead of the UAE leg

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rahul Tripathi batted impressively during his team's recent practice session. The right-hander was seen taking part in a match simulation drill ahead of the impending second leg of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, Tripathi was seen contesting against the side's pacers. With 17 required from just six deliveries, he played some sublime strokes to claim victory.

While he struck two glorious lofted shots on the off-side, Tripathi also earned a streaky boundary during the chase when the ball ricocheted off the inside edge of his bat and raced away for four. He won the contest on the very last ball by smashing a brilliant boundary.

Watch the video shared by KKR here:

Tripathi has been successful in carving a niche in Kolkata's star-studded batting line-up with his impactful performances. The 30-year-old has amassed 187 runs from seven matches in IPL 2021.

KKR in IPL 2021

The Eoin Morgan-led side are languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. They have managed to secure just two victories from their first seven matches this season.

The two-time champions will have to come up with an improved performance in the UAE if they want to remain in contention for the all-important playoffs. It remains to be seen if they can turn their fortunes around in the new conditions.

The Kolkata-based franchise will resume their campaign on September 20 with their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Their last league match is scheduled to be played on October 7.

KKR squad for the UAE leg: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim Southee.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar