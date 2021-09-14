IPL 2021: [Watch] "No matter what, never stop hustling" - KKR share inspiration video featuring Dinesh Karthik 

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is gearing up for the highly anticipated second leg of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The player was recently featured in an inspirational video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, where he was seen practicing his batting.

In the reel video posted by KKR, the IPL veteran was seen struggling initially against fast bowlers. However, the seasoned campaigner turned things around soon after by hitting some exquisite shots on the offside.

The right-handed batter managed to accumulate 123 runs from 7 matches during the first half of IPL 2021 earlier this year. He had an impressive strike rate of 138.20. KKR will rely on him for fireworks with the bat in the UAE as they look to clinch their third championship in the flagship T20 tournament.

Notably, the former KKR captain continues to be a part of the leadership group. Dinesh Karthik is expected to play a major role for his side in the forthcoming second leg of IPL 2021, both on and off the field.

KKR in IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan and co. have an uphill task ahead as they are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the points table. They were able to secure just two wins from their seven fixtures in the first phase.

They are slated to lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will look to go all guns blazing in this crucial encounter as getting a flying start in the competition will be key for them.

KKR squad for the UAE leg: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim Southee.

Edited by Diptanil Roy