IPL 2021: “We have got nothing to lose, lads” - KKR share video of coach Brendon McCullum’s inspiring speech ahead of UAE leg

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shared a video of head coach Brendon McCullum giving a motivational speech to his players ahead of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

KKR will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. Chennai were consistent throughout the two legs of the event and finished in second spot in the points table after the league stage.

On the other hand, KKR had only two wins from seven matches at the end of the first half in India. However, they made a tremendous fightback in the UAE to reach the playoffs. Then, in the Eliminator, they put it across Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table 2021 | IPL time table

Speaking ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, McCullum told the KKR contingent that they had nothing to lose and urged the players to be excited by the challenge of fighting back against all odds.

In a video shared on KKR’s Twitter handle, McCullum is heard telling his boys:

“Imagine things work out. And in five weeks, we’re standing there with the trophy after being two wins from seven games. Imagine that journey. Imagine the stories that you’ll get to tell, the experiences you go to share. That’s what’s in front of us. That should enthuse us, excite us. We have got nothing to lose, lads and that makes us dangerous.”

KKR were cruising at 123 for 1 in a chase of 136 in Qualifier 2 against DC. However, an inexplicable batting collapse saw them crumble to 130 for 7. Rahul Tripathi, however, hit a six in the last over off Ravichandran Ashwin to seal victory for KKR.

CSK's batting vs KKR's bowling: Gautam Gambhir on the big factor that could decide outcome of the IPL 2021 final

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels the IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR could be decided by the contest between Chennai's batting and Kolkata's bowling.

According to Gambhir, apart from spinners, Lockie Ferguson will also have an important role to play for KKR, considering the Dubai wicket is likely to support pacers. During an interaction on ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer said:

Also Read

"Not only Ruturaj Gaikwad but Faf du Plessis is also in brilliant form. Even Robin Uthappa played a brilliant innings in the last match. The contest will no doubt be between CSK's batting and KKR's bowling. Lockie Ferguson is a very important factor here because you are playing Dubai. If you were playing Sharjah then that might not have been the case but Lockie Ferguson will have to bowl really well in Dubai.”

While spinners Varun Chakravarthy (18 wickets) and Sunil Narine (14 wickets) have been highly effective for KKR in IPL 2021, Ferguson too has made an impact with 13 scalps in seven games.

Edited by Samya Majumdar