IPL 2021: KKR spinner Pawan Negi fine-tuning skills under Harbhajan Singh’s watchful eyes

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Pawan Negi is trying to make the most of veteran tweaker Harbhajan Singh’s presence in the franchise. Negi was seen practicing with the off-spinner in the KKR nets.

After going unsold at the IPL 2021 auction initially, Harbhajan Singh was picked by KKR for his base price of INR 2 crore.

On Tuesday, KKR took to their official Twitter account to post pictures of Negi practicing, with the Turbanator keeping a close eye on him. The franchise shared the pictures with the caption:

"Negi fine-tuning his skills under the watchful eyes of Bhajji. From #TeamIndia to #KKR."

The 28-year-old Negi played one T20I for India, against the UAE, back in 2016. KKR picked the left-arm spinner at the auction for INR 50 lakh. He earlier represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 50 IPL games so far, Negi has 34 wickets to his name at a strike rate of 21.05 and an economy rate of 7.86.

KKR narrowly missed out on making the playoffs last year. They finished level on points with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost out due to an inferior nrun rate.

Amount of intensity Harbhajan Singh has shown in the last week fabulous: Dinesh Karthik

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik applauded Harbhajan Singh for his commitment to KKR’s cause even at the age of 40.

In an interview on the Kolkata franchise’s website, Karthik said that picking the senior spinner wasn’t easy, considering that he has been around for so long.

He, however, added about Harbhajan Singh :

“But the amount of interest and intensity he has shown in the last one week is just fabulous. He has been coming to practice sessions early, much ahead of all other players! And he has been doing it consistently! I think he is a different man now from whatever little I have seen of him this week.”

“He is bowling in the match and also fielding all 20 overs. That’s about as much as you can ask for from a man of his stature! He has achieved everything. Yet to show this kind of interest at this stage of his career speaks volumes of him as a character. I am sure he will do a great job for KKR,” Karthik further said.

KKR will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 11 in Chennai.