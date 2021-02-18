KL Rahul reveals the reason behind renaming Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul has provided some insight into the Punjab Kings' mindset behind their recent renaming and relaunch. The skipper said the name represents more than just the playing 11; it depicts the whole 'family'.

Erstwhile Kings XI Punjab finished their IPL 2020 campaign in sixth place. Consequently, the franchise set itself up for a complete revamp. They released eight players and will head into Thursday's auction with the heftiest purse - ₹53.2 crore.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the auction, KL Rahul exuded confidence that the renaming would help change the fortunes of the team.

"I liked the name Kings XI but the team is a lot more than just 11 players. We are supposed to be like a family, supposed to feel like a family, supposed to feel like a whole unit. I am quite confident that the change in name will bring us good fortune this year," said KL Rahul.

In a middling campaign for the Punjab-based franchise, KL Rahul was one of IPL 2020's best performers. The Karnataka batsman was the season's top run-scorer with 670 runs from just 14 innings at an average of 55.83.

"It's going to get everyone more involved" - Chris Gayle backs KL Rahul's claims

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has also backed KL Rahul's claims, saying the renaming makes the team more inclusive.

"Absolutely, I love it. Sometimes, it's good to have a change as well. I like what KL said. It's not about the 11 players. It's going to get everyone more involved. Punjab Kings is the way to go," concluded Gayle.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are both likely to play key roles for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Their contribution will again be critical to the franchise's success in the upcoming season.