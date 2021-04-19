IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders leave for Mumbai to play their next 2 matches

After registering only a solitary win in their Chennai leg of IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders have left for Mumbai to play their next two matches of the competition.

According to the new format of IPL, each team will take three flights during the season. The Kolkata Knight Riders started their campaign in Chennai and will now play two fixtures at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Knight Riders posted some photos from their flight on Instagram. Vaibhav Arora, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh posed in their PPE kits.

"On our way to Mumbai, where our next 2 challenges await," the Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the post.

The Knight Riders will compete with the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals in their two matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the games in Mumbai, the KKR squad will take a flight to Ahmedabad to play at the world's largest stadium, where they have four matches scheduled. Following their assignments at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Knight Riders will go to Bengaluru to play their last five league games.

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite recording a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2021 opener, the Kolkata Knight Riders could not sustain their winning momentum. They lost their next two matches to the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertisement

While Bangalore dominated the Knight Riders at Chepauk, KKR were close to victory against Mumbai. The team's middle-order has not yet fired on all cylinders in IPL 2021, adding to their struggles.

Skipper Eoin Morgan will hope for a better performance from his team in Mumbai. KKR will play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 21.