IPL 2021: "Hoping that Archer will be available for some part of the IPL" - Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, doesn't intend to rush pacer Jofra Archer back into action. Instead, he is keen on focussing on the long-term aspects - both for England and the franchise. However, the former Sri Lankan is hopeful that Archer will be available for some part of IPL 2021.

Jofra Archer has had a niggly elbow since the start of last year. The 26-year-old pulled through, with injections and minor treatment, for more than a year. But on the recent tour of India, he aggravated this injury, forcing him to stay away from the game.

Kumar Sangakkara revealed that these injury concerns were flagged going into the auction. But since Archer was playing for England then, Sangakkara hoped Archer would play in the IPL as well.

Archer will be a big miss for RR

"It was a tough decision," Sangakkara said. "Injury concerns were flagged up going into the auction but he played excellently for England. So the chances of him playing in the IPL from the start and being managed by the experts was realistic. But we have contingency plans in place now and no risks will be taken.

Kumar Sangakkara said missing Jofra Archer comes as a big blow to the franchise. In this regard, he said:

"We are certainly hoping that he will be available for some part of the IPL," Sangakkara added. "Not having him at the start is a big blow for us because a lot of our planning is centered around his availability, and such last-minute injury concerns do affect any side, especially if he's a player of the quality of Jofra."

"Will know more once the assessment is done" - Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara is not completely certain as of yet about Archer's injury at the moment. He is looking forward to the assessment to learn more about the English cricketer's availability for the tournament.

"But it's very important that Jofra gets fit, not just for the IPL, but importantly for his international career. He needs to be in a very good space with his body, and mentally, when he does come here, so we're all waiting to see how the assessment goes. And once the assessment is done, we'll find out more," Kumar Sangakkara added.

Jofra Archer was brilliant for the Rajasthan Royals last year, picking up 20 wickets in 11 matches.

He will be a big miss for the Rajasthan Royals, who will have a lot to prove this season.