IPL 2021: Kylie Jamieson and Dan Christian share thoughts on RCB and team's run in the UAE

The international players for most IPL franchises have landed in the UAE and among them are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian.

The duo landed in the UAE and, ahead of their mandatory quarantine, took some time off to talk about RCB and their thoughts on the upcoming season. The franchise took to Instagram to share a snippet of their two cents.

The clip was captioned:

"Bold Diaries: Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian join RCB in Dubai. The trans-tasman all-rounders have arrived and begun their mandatory quarantine! But before that, they spoke to us about RCB and the team’s chances to go the distance this year. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021"

You can view the video here:

"Hopefully it will be a pretty few successful weeks" - RCB's Kyle Jamieson on IPL 2021 phase 2

Lanky New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who was outstanding in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, is optimistic of RCB's chances ahead of the IPL restart.

He said:

"It's nice to be on the way again and this time in Dubai, hopefully it will be a pretty few successful weeks. I'm trying to make sure I'm ready for this and hopefully we try to win a few games and the tournament."

Meanwhile, Dan Christian said it will back to the starting line after a three-odd month break. The Australian all-rounder also commented on his national team's underwhelming run of performances in recent months.

"It was a pretty tough tour for us over there, the conditions were pretty difficult and we played against a very good Windies and Bangladesh team, it was a good learning experience for all of us, and now looking forward to getting started in the IPL again," he said.

"Everything's going to start afresh," signed off RCB's Dan Christian, who is looking at IPL 2021 phase 2 with renewed optimism.

RCB's journey in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

Also Read

RCB will be hoping for their stars to continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE from September 19.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee