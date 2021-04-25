"Kyu hila daala na!"- CSK fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja slams 37 runs in an over

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja clobbered RCB's death bowling specialist Harshal Patel for a record-equalling 37 runs in the last over. He thus emulated Chris Gayle's feat of scoring the highest runs in an over during an IPL match. Back in 2011, the RCB batsman had hammered Kochi Tuskers Kerala's Parameswaram for 37 runs.
Jadeja's blitzkrieg helped the three-time IPL champions post a mammoth 191-4 in their 20 overs against RCB. He scored a blistering 62 runs off just 28 balls that included 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Harshal Patel had a great game up until that point, with three wickets to take his tally for the tournament to 15. But little did the Purple Cap holder know what was about to hit him and RCB. Ravindra Jadeja peppered leg-side boundaries numerous times and might well have turned the game in CSK's favor.
Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's blitz
CSK fans were absolutely thrilled with the Ravindra Jadeja show. They believe CSK certainly have what it takes to defend this total and hand RCB their first defeat of the season.
Others trolled Harshal Patel and RCB for not being able to close the CSK innings, despite dominating most of it.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ravindra Jadeja's carnage:
CSK did get off to a good start again with their openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 74 runs for the first wicket. But things slowed down a bit later when CSK lost Suresh Raina and Du Plessis off consecutive deliveries.
That was when Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat, ahead of the likes of MS Dhoni and Sam Curran. The 32-year-old took a few deliveries to get his eye in, but once it got down to the last over, Jadeja went absolutely bonkers.
Patel looked short of ideas and kept dishing out deliveries that were either full-tosses or right at the length where Jadeja wanted it.
It will be interesting to see whether this total is enough for CSK to get their fourth win, or if RCB's star-studded batting is able to make it five wins in a row.