IPL 2021: "He took me aside and told me I am one of the main players"- Axar Patel credits DC coach Ricky Ponting 

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel has credited Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for his consistent support during his stay with the franchise.

Patel has been an integral member of the Capitals' bowling unit this season. The left-arm spinner has proved to be a force to reckon with on the slow and sluggish tracks in Chennai and the UAE. With nine wickets in the UAE, he has now scalped 15 wickets in ten games at an average of 16.73 and an economy rate of 6.44 this year.

Speaking to the Times of India ahead of the all-important clash against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, Patel revealed how Ponting continues to remind him of his importance in the Capitals set-up. Patel said:

"Last year, he (Ponting) took me aside, and told me I am one of the main players in the Capitals team. Now that I have done well, he keeps reminding me what he said and that I should stick to what I have been doing. And the best thing about Ricky is that it doesn't matter to him if you are an international player. That's why we trust him so much."

Patel will look to continue his form in the playoffs as Delhi aim for their maiden IPL title win this year.

"It's important to remain balanced after getting selected and not try too hard" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel is one of five spinners who have been selected in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Gujarat player admitted that representing one's country at an ICC event is the ultimate dream of any aspiring cricketer. But he asserted that it's important to remain balanced after being selected, and not try too hard.

‘’When you start playing cricket seriously, your dream is to play and perform for India. The trick is how you motivate yourself after you have played for India. There should always be something new that motivates you," added Patel.

''I have been playing for India for some time, but ICC events like the World Cups and World Test Championship final are the real deal. So, I always aspired to play in such big tournaments. Being part of the WTC final and the T20 World Cup has made me happy. But it's important to remain balanced after getting selected and not try too hard," he added.

Patel has performing brilliantly on the slow and sluggish tracks of the UAE. That means he could force his way into India's starting XI, especially against teams like Pakistan that have many right-handed batters. Meanwhile, India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

