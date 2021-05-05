IPL 2021: “Let everyone in India focus on beating COVID” - Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has backed the BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely. The tournament was halted on Tuesday after multiple COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the bio-bubble for the second day in succession.

In a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account, players of the franchise were seen sharing their views on the decision to temporarily bring down the curtains on IPL 2021.

According to Morris, while the development is disappointing, saving lives from succumbing to COVID-19 is the priority at the moment. The Rajasthan Royals player said in this regard:

“It’s obviously quite upsetting that we have to end it, but unfortunately these things happen. There’s a lot of people going through a lot at the moment, and that is probably the safest thing to do. Let everyone at home or in India focus on beating COVID because that’s the most important thing.”

Morris expressed confidence that once the battle with COVID-19 is won, the IPL can resume safety, and the Rajasthan Royals will look to step out on the cricket field again. He elaborated:

“The positive is that we will get to finish it in the latter stages, so it is probably the right time that they have called it; it is slightly getting a bit hectic now. Stay safe, let’s beat this thing. It is going to be difficult because obviously it’s spreading quite quickly. Stay at home; as soon as we beat this thing, we will be up and running again. and we will finish off with the IPL. You never know what will happen then.”

Hopefully, we will all be back together soon: Rajasthan Royals’ cricket director Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals’ cricket director Kumar Sangakkara also supported the BCCI’s decision to call off IPL 2021 under the prevailing circumstances. He opined in this regard:

“It has been a good decision by the BCCI, and of course, the governing council of the IPL to postpone the tournament. Hopefully, we will all be back together soon when the tournament does restart. I wish everyone well; safe travels.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson admitted that the situation in India is grim, so it’s not the right time to carry on with IPL 2021. He said:

“We know the situation in the country is very bad to continue a cricket tournament, so I think, yes, the decision has been taken, so we have to respect and follow that.”

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler added that the Rajasthan Royals players did their best to put on a good show for the fans, hoping to give them some joy. He observed:

“We have done our best to stay safe and try and put on a good show for you guys at home. But the situation is very serious, I hope you all are staying safe. I just want to thank you all for the support this season. Looking forward to more support when we can resume the tournament at some point.”

When the IPL 2021 got postponed indefinitely on Tuesday, the Rajasthan Royals were at the fifth position in the points table, with three wins and four losses from seven games.