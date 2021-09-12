IPL 2021: List of commentators revealed; Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel included

IPL 2021 host broadcaster Star Sports has revealed the Hindi and English commentary panels for the UAE leg of the tournament.

The star-studded Hindi lineup includes household names like Aakash Chopra and Jatin Sapru and former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel and Irfan Pathan. The English panel comprises of Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar among four others from India. Three Englishmen, two from New Zealand and one each from Zimbabwe, Australia and West Indies have also been included.

Star Sports disclosed the teams via a couple of replies on Twitter. Full lists:

Hindi commentators for IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru and Suren Sundaram.

English commentators for IPL 2021: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bishop, Matthew Hayden, Alan Wilkins, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa and Nicholas Knight.

In the first half of the IPL 2021 season, live commentary was delivered in eight languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Malyalam - along with a seperate English segment of Select Dugout. While their broadcast is likely to continue, the panels for the remaining languages haven't been released yet.

IPL 2021 to start on September 19

After a four-month hiatus, IPL 2021 will restart in full fervor in Dubai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The league stage will culminate with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

Also Read

Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 in Dubai and the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The losing team from Qualifier 1 and winners of Eliminator will square off in Qualifier 2 on October 13. Dubai will host the grand finale on October 15.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava