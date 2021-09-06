IPL 2021: Mahela Jayawardene joins Mumbai Indians training after completing quarantine

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has joined the training on Sunday after completing his quarantine in the lead up to the second half of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19.

The former Sri Lankan captain, who was the coach of the Southern Brave men's team that won the inaugural edition of The Hundred, set his record straight after joining the squad.

In a clip shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, Mahela Jayawardene could be heard saying:

"I know we have got quite a few new guys joining us, so welcome. Slightly different to what you guys have been practicing in the last few days because we have got extra guys coming in."

"So we have structured a bit differently. It is all about you trying to get out something and once we get everyone ready and all that we can really go into proper training by next week," the Mumbai Indians head coach added.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach back in 2016. He guided Mumbai to the title in his season as coach in 2017 before winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians placed fourth in the IPL 2021 points table

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians didn't had a great start to this year's campaign. They had a slow start in the sluggish Chennai wicket before catching up once they shifted their base to Delhi.

The defending champions have accumulated eight points from seven games and are placed fourth in the table after Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

They will begin their campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings when the tournament resumes on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

