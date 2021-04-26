IPL 2021: "Main bhi chupke fielding karta hoon jab humare net hote hain!" - Imran Tahir reveals the secret behind his direct hit

Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Imran Tahir after his stunning fielding effort on Sunday. After the all-rounder praised Tahir, the veteran leg-spinner revealed how he secretly works on his fielding away from others during practice sessions.

Imran Tahir’s brilliant direct hit caught Kyle Jamieson short of his crease on Sunday as CSK cruised to a 69-run win over RCB. The 42-year-old’s stunning fielding effort left many surprised, with Imran Tahir not regarded as a great fielder due to his age.

The CSK duo got together for a chat after the game, and Ravindra Jadeja asked Imran Tahir to explain the secret behind his stupendous fielding effort.

“Main bhi chhupke fielding karta hoon jab humare net hote hain! (I secretly practice my fielding during the nets). I know this is professional cricket, no one can hide on the field. You are in our team, you attack the ball like lightning. I also want to be electric in the field, you inspire youngsters and me as well. Looking at you guys, I try to do my best whenever I am playing,” Tahir revealed.

Imran Tahir is giving competition to Jadeja in the field, hits the bulls eye to run out Jamieson. earlier, had sprinted and pulled the ball back inches from the rope #RCBvsCSK — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) April 25, 2021

Imran Tahir attracted high praise from Ravindra Jadeja, who is widely regarded as one of the best fielders in international cricket. The CSK all-rounder applauded Tahir’s passion for the game and praised his fitness as well.

“You are so fit at 42 and that too in T20 format. To put such effort in so much heat, as a player I wonder whether I would be able to contribute like this when I am at your age,” Jadeja told Tahir

Imran Tahir in awe of Ravindra Jadeja’s masterclass

Ravindra Jadeja was a one-man show against RCB, and deservedly got the Man of the Match accolade for his efforts. He carted Harshal Patel for a 37-run over, which changed the context of the game and handed the momentum back to CSK.

Imran Tahir asked Ravindra Jadeja to shed some light on his record-breaking performance, and the all-rounder conceded he was surprised with how well he struck the ball against RCB’s premier death bowler.

“I was very tired before the last over, because I had run a lot of twos before it. When Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came in the last over, I told him that I will swing my bat at everything because I was very tired and it was really humid. I planned to swing as hard as I can and get the connection. I didn’t expect to connect five times! I am very happy because it helped us win,” Jadeja mentioned.

Ravindra Jadeja impressed with the ball too after his mesmerising 28-ball 62*. The left-arm spinner used the conditions to great effect, scalping the wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell as he ended with figures of 4-1-13-3.

On a day when there was some purchase for the spinners, Imran Tahir asked Ravindra Jadeja to dissect his bowling performance.

“If the wicket is turning and giving some help, I try to attack the stumps. Because if the ball turns from there, then caught behind and getting a batsman out stumped are possibilities. If the ball doesn’t turn, the batsmen can get out LBW or bowled while playing for the turn. I try to bowl wicket to wicket because from there you have all options of a dismissal open to you,” Jadeja shared.

The thumping win puts the Chennai Super Kings at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. The Men In Yellow are the first team to beat RCB this season, and will now face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on April 28.