IPL 2021: “Main nahi kar raha hoon” - Ravichandran Ashwin refuses to do 'Vaathi Coming' step with Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals’ lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has refused to perform the viral ‘Vaathi Coming’ shoulder-drop step with his team's opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The ‘Vaathi Coming’ song picturised on South superstar Vijay has become a fad in recent months. The Indian team also hopped on to the craze. During the series against England, a video of Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav grooving to the ‘Vaathi Coming’ tune went viral on social media.

On Monday, the Delhi Capitals shared a fun video on their official Twitter account in which Ashwin refused to do the ‘Vaathi Coming’ shoulder drop with Dhawan. The latter loves pulling the legs of his teammates, and the prankster side of him was evident in the video.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav also tried to coax Ashwin to do the trending ‘Vaathi Coming’ step. Ashwin, however, did not budge and said:

“Main nahi kar raha hoon.” (I am not doing it.)

Following Ashwin’s refusal, Delhi Capitals have started a petition on Twitter to get the spinner to perform on the song with Shikhar Dhawan. The petition read:

“This is a petition for @ashwinravi99 and @SDhawan25 to do the #VaathiComing shoulder drop together. 1 comment = 1 signature. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @y_umesh @PrithviShaw.”

Shikhar Dhawan starred in Delhi Capitals' opening encounter of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals made an impressive start to their IPL 2021 campaign, beating the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Delhi Capitals asked CSK to bat first after winning the toss. Suresh Raina scored a fifty on his return to the IPL, while Moeen Ali and Sam Curran contributed quickfire 30s.

Set to chase 189 for victory, Delhi Capitals raced home in 18.4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54) and Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38) were involved in a sizzling first-wicket stand of 138 in 13.3 overs.

Leading in his first game for the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs, with a four off Shardul Thakur. Speaking after winning the game, Pant said that it felt good, as the result went his team's way.

“It was good, once you win the match, everything is good. Actually, it was special for me captaining in IPL and (going out for) toss with MS (Dhoni). I have learnt from him, and he's my go-to man,” said the Delhi Capitals captain.

He made the ball do talking and rose to the occasion 💙



📹 | Avesh Khan chats with us about his performance in #CSKvDC, getting the big wickets of Faf and MSD, and if DC has the best pace attack in the IPL 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/nxwPodlWtq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was named the Man of the Match for his 85-run knock.