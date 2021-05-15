IPL 2021: Many players refused vaccination before the tournament - Reports

Several participants of the now-curtailed IPL 2021 season reportedly turned down vaccinations before the tournament began in April. Sources involved in the league have revealed that vaccine hesitancy and lack of awareness were some of the reasons behind the refusal.

The source said that Indian players felt secure in the bio-secure bubble and denied the 'unofficial' proposal in the lead-up to the tournament. Meanwhile, some overseas members were ready to take the jab but weren't allowed by their franchises.

"The players were simply reluctant about taking the vaccine when they were offered. It was not their fault, it was more about a lack of awareness. Players felt the bubble that they were in was secure enough and there was no need to take the vaccine. The franchises, too, didn't push for it. Then things suddenly spiraled out of control. Foreigners, especially many members of the support staff, were keen to take the vaccine. But it wasn't possible to vaccinate them," the source told the Times of India.

Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus. pic.twitter.com/D8AC4WrESO — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 13, 2021

IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on May 4. Two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders, three members of the Chennai Super Kings, and one player each from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals initially tested positive for the virus.

Currently, India's young pacer Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha - both of whom are slated to fly to England for a 6-Test tour in the coming days - are positive and in isolation.

Charter flights possibly led to bubble breach in IPL 2021

KKR players Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana on board a charter flight to Chennai. (PC: KKR)

Unlike the last IPL in the UAE, where players mostly traveled through busses, this season involved inter-state travel via charter flights. The source further indicated that airport and airline staff possibly led to a breach of the bio-secure bubble.

"Yes we were in charter flights. Still the small private terminals were full of CISF and airline staff and we had no clue about their Covid status," the source added.

Authorities are mulling a couple of windows, either side of the T20 World Cup in September-October, for the resumption of IPL 2021.

Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible 🙏#staysafe #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/IjGOV2iEUq — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 10, 2021