IPL 2021: [Watch] "When I think about CSK, I think about Pollard" - MI and CSK players describe arch-rivals in one word

In the buildup to the bumper opener for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players described their arch-rivals in one word each. Star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Shardul Thakur, among others, participated in the activity.

The most common replies were 'MS Dhoni', picked up by Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan, and 'Kieron Pollard', chosen by Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Pollard described the rivalry as 'El Classico', Trent Boult said CSK coach Stephen Fleming's name while Fleming himself picked the word 'excellent'.

Yadav's answer was by far the best as the top-order batsman first labeled CSK 'fierce competitors' before calling Pollard ahead to cheesily liken his name to the opponents.

Many players crossed the one-word limit as well, with Ravindra Jadeja calling MI a 'very good strong all-round team' and Jasprit Bumrah even saying:

"It's always a good competition when we play against them, [I am] looking forward to the competition."

Dhoni's name being the most picked wasn't a surprise, given how the CSK captain has played many a brilliant knock against MI. His 20-ball 51 in the 2012 IPL Eliminator and 18-ball 31 on a difficult Chepauk wicket in 2010 are only a few examples.

Meanwhile, a match against CSK tends to bring out Pollard's 'A' game, epitomized by his 175-plus strike-rate against them. When CSK and MI clashed during the first-half of IPL 2021, it was Pollard's scarcely-believable 34-ball 87 not out that won his team the near-impossible match.

CSK vs MI head-to-head record

CSK are currently ranked second in the points table after five wins from seven games, while MI are placed fourth with four wins and three losses. The two behemoths have faced each other in 32 IPL matches so far. MI have taken the honors with 19 wins, with CSK lagging behind with 13 victories.

Today's match will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

