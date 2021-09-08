IPL 2021: [Watch] MI's Hardik Pandya smashes a stunning MS Dhoni-Esque helicopter shot in practice 

Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up to wow audiences once again with his swashbuckling batting performances. The second phase of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is about to start in a few weeks.

In a video shared by the Mumbai-based franchise on their social media accounts, the right-hander was seen hitting a glorious helicopter shot. It is one particular stroke in his arsenal that he has often used to counter fuller length balls. It was a delightful sight as he once again executed it to perfection. Here is the video of Pandya's MS Dhoni-Esque shot:

The talented player has contributed significantly towards the success of MI in recent years. However, he struggled to get going in the first phase of the cash-rich league earlier this year. He could only manage to accumulate 52 runs from 7 games.

Surprisingly, the power-hitter was able to clear the rope just twice in his seven appearances. The 27-year-old will be aiming to come up with an improved performance in the remaining matches of the edition.

IPL 2021 set to resume with MI vs CSK blockbuster clash

The Rohit Sharma-led side currently occupy fourth place in the points table. Having played seven matches, the five-time champions have four victories and three losses to their name.

They are slated to lock horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A victory against their nemesis in their opening clash could do wonders for their confidence.

It proved to be a closely fought contest when the two teams met earlier in the competition this year. Kieron Pollard's blistering knock of 87* helped Mumbai chase down an imposing total of 219 at the very last ball of the match.

Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match award for his stupendous knock of 87* off just 34 deliveries.



Take a bow, Polly 👏👏#VIVOIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/puSx7iXS3p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021

IPL 2021: 3 captains who have won the most matches against MI

Also Read

Also Read:

Edited by Diptanil Roy