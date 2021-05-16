IPL 2021: Michael Hussey and Australian contingent in Maldives set to fly home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s batting coach Michael Hussey as well as IPL 2021’s Australian contingent in Maldives are set to fly back home. The development comes after Australia’s ban on Indian travellers ended on Saturday, paving the way for the return of the Australians who were part of IPL 2021.

Hussey was unable to join the Australian contingent in Maldives after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had a negative Test on Thursday, clearing the path for his return to Australia.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Hussey will head back to Australia on a commercial flight via Doha. Meanwhile, the Australian IPL 2021 contingent in Maldives, which includes the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steven Smith and Michael Slater, will be sent back home on a BCCI chartered flight. There will be a stopover in Perth once the plane enters Australian airspace, as mentioned in the report.

The BCCI, in coordination with the IPL franchises, has arranged for the return of players, support staff and media members from other countries. The Australian contingent, along with a few members from the New Zealand contingent, including captain Kane Williamson, flew off to Maldives.

While the Australians are heading back home, the New Zealand contingent will join the rest of their Test team in the UK to take on England in a two-match series.

ACA has advised Australian players to take informed decisions about signing up for IPL-like leagues

Speaking in the aftermath of IPL 2021's suspension a few days back, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has said that the players will be taken proper care of on their return to Australia.

He, however, urged the players to take all factors into consideration before signing up for T20 leagues like the IPL in the future, especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenberg was quoted as saying in media reports in this regard:

"The last 12 months around the globe, we've seen all professional athletes travel differently, and charter flights maybe two years ago would have seen a different type of commentary than what we would see today. The reality is we're going to try to keep them as safe as possible, and if that's available, I don't think we should shy away from that.”

Greenberg continued:

"I'm not sure it will create reticence, but it will ensure players do their due diligence before they sign (future) agreements," he added, with the ACA having already advised its players to complete due diligence before signing up for T20 leagues during the pandemic.

The BCCI was forced to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubbles of teams two weeks ago.