IPL 2021: Michael Hussey tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has become the latest name to contract the COVID-19 inside the team's bio-bubble. A day after CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for COVID-19, Hussey's report returned positive.

The initial report stated that Michael Hussey was COVID-19 positive, which was further confirmed after a re-test.

"Hussey was tested and his sample came positive. We sent it for retesting but that has also come positive," an IPL source informed PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI has suspended IPL 2021 indefinitely because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Then, three members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji also returned with positive tests.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra had also contracted the COVID-19 virus.

As a result, the BCCI decided to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely. Michael Hussey will now have to isolate himself for at least ten days and return with a negative COVID test to start his journey to Australia.

Michael Hussey may not be able to leave India along with the other Australian players

The likes of David Warner and Steve Smith will leave India soon.

Close to 40 Australians were a part of IPL 2021, playing different roles in the competition. According to reports, a few local players have already left for home while the foreign players will also be leaving India soon.

Since the Australian government has banned flights from India, the Aussie contingent is expected to fly to the Maldives soon. However, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey will have to isolate himself in India until he no longer tests positive for the COVID-19 virus. Hence, he may not leave the country with his compatriots.