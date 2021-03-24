Mike Hesson confirms AB de Villiers’ arrival date for RCB camp

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have begun their preparations for IPL 2021, with the franchise setting up a base in Chennai. RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson shared the arrival dates of several overseas players, including AB de Villiers. The South African batsman is set to arrive in India on 28th March.

RCB posted the latest edition of Bold Diaries on social media, with Mike Hesson giving fans an insight into how their preparations stack up ahead of IPL 2021. Besides AB de Villiers, he confirmed the arrival dates of other overseas players such as Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Finn Allen.

“We have got players arriving all the way through to 1st April, which is where we get the NOCs for some of our overseas players. Finn Allen is playing T20s in New Zealand till 1st April, and he will be coming the day after. Australians play until the 31st, the likes of Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson then jump on a plane and come. ABD arrives on the 28th,” Hesson said.

RCB, who will be setting up a training camp in Chennai before IPL 2021, will play their first three games at the Chepauk Stadium. Mike Hesson went on to reveal the starting date of RCB’s training camp.

“We will be getting into seven days quarantine, so the camp will start on 29th (March). We have already got support in Chennai starting that bubble. They will be ready prior to us. We will be having players enter from then leading up to the next week after that,” Hesson added.

RCB’s Mike Hesson shares arrival details of the Indian contingent

Hesson also discussed the schedule of RCB’s Indian contingent. The likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Washington Sundar, who are part of the ongoing India-England ODI series, will only join after the third and final game in Pune.

Mike Hesson didn’t give any specific date for the arrival of Virat Kohli and co., confirming that RCB’s Indian players will be arriving at different points in time.

“We have got players that haven’t been in the bubble all the time, so they will come straight, bubble to bubble transfer from Pune and they will be able to join us. We have got one or two that are going to have a day or two at home.They have been in the bubble for so long so they need to freshen up. They will arrive and will have to undertake their seven-day quarantine," Hesson stated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser on April 9 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST.

