Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Mohali removed from IPL 2021 hosting venues list due to fear of farmer protests – Reports

The ongoing farmers
The ongoing farmers' protests in India have also caught the imagination of foreign luminaries
Suvajit Mustafi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 13 min ago
News
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not included Mohali in the list of hosting venues for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Reports claim the decision has been taken due to fears of farmers protests around the Punjab Cricket Association stadium.

Mohali, one of India’s most iconic venues, has been the home ground of Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) since the inception of IPL in 2008.

Punjab is currently the epicenter of the farmers’ agitations that has been a raging issue in India for months. Fears that protests around the stadium could catch the attention of the world's media has forced the BCCI into taking the reported decision.

A top BCCI official, on the condition of anonymity, elaborated on the fears of BCCI to The Indian Express:

“We don’t want a situation to arise where we have an IPL match in Mohali and a farmer agitation march moves towards the stadium. It will attract media attention from all over the world. We don’t want such a situation to arise. Mohali is not among shortlisted venues due to the current scenario in the northern part of India.
“Except Punjab, we are monitoring most of the other venues. The elections also might force some changes in the venue list.”

Punjab also lost out on 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for the same reason.

Punjab CM, IPL team owners upset over decision

Mohali’s exclusion as an IPL venue has upset several stakeholders. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his disappointment through a tweet:

Advertisement

Punjab Kings have written to the BCCI seeking clarity on why Mohali wasn't selected as one of the venues for the 2021 IPL.

Ness Wadia, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, still hopes his side will play a few games in the north Indian state.

“We have written to the BCCI to find out under what criteria they have selected the venues and why they have not selected us. We were hoping to have games in Punjab,” Ness Wadia told PTI.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra could also see Mumbai lose out on hosting 2021 IPL matches. As per BCCI’s current plan, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru have been shortlisted as venues so far.

Published 03 Mar 2021, 10:31 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Kings XI Punjab Punjab Cricket BCCI Cricket Controversies
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी