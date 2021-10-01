"MS Dhoni the batsman is past his prime, is important as mentor to CSK" - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper and cricket expert Deep Dasgupta believes MS Dhoni's main role in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team is that of a mentor and not of a batsman. He feels people shouldn't be critical of the way Dhoni bats because he is past his prime.

But as a mentor, MS Dhoni has done a fabulous job, according to Deep Dasgupta. CSK have already qualified for the playoffs and made sure that the disappointment last season was just a one-off.

In a video on his YouTube channel. Deep Dasgupta explained how MS Dhoni's role as a mentor has helped CSK players perform exceptionally well.

"I honestly think we should stop talking about MS Dhoni the player because he is past his prime. But he is important as a mentor and as a leader and still has cricket left in him. But somewhere I don't want to talk about his batting is because he is a legend and the way he is batting now is just a shadow of what I would like to remember him. Now he is just playing to mentor the team and get them in a good position, specially after last season," Deep Dasgupta stated.

MS Dhoni mentored 2-3 players to play for India: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta pointed to how MS Dhoni has mentored and helped stars like Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja play for India and perform at the highest level.

Deepak Chahar is predominantly a swing bowler and is no mug with the bat, and Shardul Thakur continues to showcase how valuable he is to CSK as an all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja, the batsman, has improved vastly over the past couple of years. Deep Dasgupta believes MS Dhoni has had a huge role to play in the growth of the trio.

"People don't realize that he has mentored 2-3 guys who are ready to play for India. He has mentored Deepak Chahar. Shardul Thakur was playing for some franchises before but we saw his best in Chennai. We have got a finisher in Ravindra Jadeja. So I think we have to recognize his contribution to the next generation as a mentor," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

