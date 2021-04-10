IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hints this IPL season might be his last

MS Dhoni is back in Chennai Super Kings' yellow for the first time since the last IPL. And he may have just given a hint that this is his last outing for the franchise.

MS Dhoni lost the toss in CSK's tournament opener against Delhi Capitals. Opening up about his feelings on returning to the IPL, the legendary Indian skipper remarked that he would want to make the most of "whatever is left" in his career.

“Well, it’s good to be back because you want to make the most of whatever is left,” said MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to a record 8 IPL finals, winning 3 of them. He retired from international cricket last year but continues to represent the franchise. Since IPL 2020, the 40-year-old has also famously remarked that it was 'definitely not' his last season.

It remains to be seen if that is the case this year as well.

"We are ready to go" - MS Dhoni

Team CSK led by MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni also spoke about the playing conditions in Mumbai and CSK's team combination at the toss. He suggested that against popular opinion, dew won't be a factor in the game. He added that despite some last-minute issues the playing XI is 'ready to go'.

"We were also looking to bowl, it’s slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it’s cloudy today, so it might not be a factor. The combination looks good, some of the overseas players turned up late, some are in quarantine, but we are ready to go – Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players,” said MS Dhoni.

CSK lost both their openers, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali counterattacked but not for too long. MS Dhoni, who came to bat at No. 7, got out for a 2-ball duck, chopping on Avesh Khan's pacy delivery back onto his stumps.

