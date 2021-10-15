IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni not playing international cricket but still performing better than Eoin Morgan" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes it's unfair to compare the batting forms of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan because the two are at different stages of their respective international careers.

The former Indian opener on Thursday argued that MS Dhoni, despite retiring from international cricket, has still performed better than Morgan, who is the captain of England's ODI and T20I teams.

Gautam Gambhir's observations came during a video interaction with ESPNcricinfo ahead of the IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR. The former KKR skipper was asked to analyze the lackluster forms of the two World Cup-winning captains, with regards to the contrasting success of their teams.

Gautam Gambhir replied:

"Comparing their forms is very wrong in itself because MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and the second player is the captain of his national team. You should not compare apples with oranges. MS Dhoni hasn't played international cricket for so long and it's acceptable if he's not in form or is contributing less. But on the other hand, Morgan is playing international cricket. Still, if you look at their performances, MS Dhoni has performed better than Morgan even with the bat."

Gautam Gambhir added:

"Moreover, MS Dhoni also keeps wickets and captains so there are three departments. Morgan has only two things - captaincy and batting, where one has been totally bad. So, it's not fair to compare MS and Morgan's form."

Both MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan are currently in the midst of their worst IPL forms.

Dhoni has come out to bat 11 times this season, scoring 114 runs at an average of 16.2 and a strike rate of 106.54. His best knock came against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 where a cameo of 18 off six deliveries helped CSK win the match.

Morgan, meanwhile, has batted in 15 IPL 2021 innings so far. He has mustered only 129 runs at an average of 11.73 and a strike rate of 98.47. He played a couple of decent knocks in the first half, including a top score of 47*, but he has scored just once in double digits since the tournament shifted to the UAE.

Hope KKR wins and gets equal recognition to CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also expressed hope that his former franchise would win the final and equal CSL's record of three IPL titles. He feels a win today would make KKR as successful as CSK and should also bring similar recognition.

Gautam Gambhir concluded by saying:

"Absolutely. We always talk about Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and their match is called El Clásico, why? Just because CSK has won the IPL thrice? KKR has also won it twice. If KKR wins this final, it will perhaps become equally successful to CSK. Then you'll have to keep KKR on the same pedestal as CSK. When we say Mumbai Indians and CSK are the most successful sides, it's only because CSK has won one more title than KKR. I hope KKR wins the trophy, both become equal at three trophies and KKR gets equal recognition to CSK."

The final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai.

