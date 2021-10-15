IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni is the poster boy for cool, calm and collective when it comes to captaincy" - Dale Steyn 

Former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn noted that MS Dhoni's prowess in captaincy makes up for his misfortune with the bat in his twilight years. Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their ninth IPL final in 12 attempts and is on the lookout to win his fourth IPL title.

Steyn noted that when captains don't perform, it usually rubs off on the team. But in this instance it has not since both CSK and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made it to the final. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has also endured a torrid time with the bat this season.

Steyn also termed Dhoni the 'poster boy' when it comes to keeping his cool while donning the captain's role. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Steyn said:

"It boils down to the last game, who can handle pressure the most and MS just looks like the guy that has done it so many times. Morgan is catching up, winning the world cup and having done well with the England team and all but MS Dhoni is the poster boy for cool, calm and collective when it comes to captaincy. Even if he has not scored runs."

Dhoni has achieved it all when it comes to captaincy in the international arena as well as franchise cricket. Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, will be looking to win the IPL and then lead England to glory in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

It might boil down to pressure: Dale Steyn on the IPL final

With Morgan and Dhoni struggling with the bat, Steyn outlined how pressure might be the difference maker considering the one-off clash remaining is the final. The England skipper has only contributed 129 runs while Dhoni has accounted for just 114 runs with the bat this season. Steyn added:

"Both of these teams have made the finals and both the captains have not done well at all. But it might boil down to pressure. Leading upto the tournament, everyone contributed where they can, but this is one game and that might be the problem. So far, it has not bothered both sides, they made it to the finals without the captain scoring runs," Steyn explained.

CSK have been successful in three of their eight IPL finals so far. Meanwhile, KKR have a 100 per cent record when it comes to finals, with their first crown coming with a win over CSK back in 2012. The two sides will face off for the 2021 IPL trophy at the Dubai International Stadium later tonight (October 15).

