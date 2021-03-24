IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has unveiled the franchise's new jersey for the 2021 edition of the IPL. In a video shared by the CSK franchise on social media, the former Indian captain can be seen unboxing CSK's new jersey and offering a first glimpse to fans.

CSK's new jersey features a camouflage patch over the shoulders - which seems to be a tribute to the armed forces. The 3 stars above the team logo signify the franchise's 3 IPL title victories.

After a forgettable season in 2020, MS Dhoni and co. landed in Chennai to attend CSK's training camp almost a month ahead of the start of IPL 2021. Dhoni was seen getting into the groove at net sessions on multiple occasions.

CSK will now shift their camp to Mumbai, where they are set to play most of their games this season.

“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed earlier this week.

Suresh Raina to join the CSK team directly in Mumbai

CSK's star batsman Suresh Raina will reportedly join the squad in Mumbai on March 26. The left-hander, who missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, will undergo a week-long quarantine before he begins training on April 3.

Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo also landed in Mumbai on March 20 and is expected to join the team after he completes his quarantine period.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020, the Chennai-based franchise will be determined to perform to their full potential this season. The CSK management has also called in net bowlers from Sri Lanka and South Africa to help the team with their preparations going into the mega event.

CSK are scheduled to begin their IPL campaign on April 10. Their first assignment will be against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.