CSK rope in Hardus Viljoen as a net bowler for IPL 2021 preparations 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for IPL 2021. The multiple champions have now roped in South Africa's Hardus Viljoen as a net bowler for their training camp in Chennai.

CSK's overseas fast bowling options include Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood. With most of them yet to arrive in Chennai, Hardus Viljoen could help the batsmen prepare in the interim.

Viljoen, who was unsold in IPL 2021 auction, has played 126 T20 games in his career. He picked up 140 wickets and has an economy rate of 8.12. He has represented the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL before.

Coincidentally, Hardus Viljoen also happens to be the brother-in-law of CSK opener Faf du Plessis.

Earlier, CSK also roped in two uncapped Sri Lankan bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana - as net bowlers.

CSK's interesting additions to their squad

In the IPL 2021 auction last month, CSK made some interesting additions to their squad. After failing to buy Australia's Glenn Maxwell, they went ahead and obtained the services of England's Moeen Ali.

The all-rounder is expected to play an important role in the CSK middle-order and deliver some overs with the ball as well. Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are almost a certainty to take up two of the four overseas spots. Moeen Ali is expected to take the third while the team will look to pick the fourth overseas player based on the conditions.

CSK also roped in Krishnappa Gowtham into their side at a whopping price of ₹9.25 crores. With team playing 6 of their 14 league games in Delhi and Kolkata, Gowtham could have an important role to play with the ball. Down the order, he is expected to score some quick runs with the bat if the need arises.

Cheteshwar Pujara's purchase by CSK took many by surprise. The team might use him as an opener in case the others fail to deliver. With vast experience, Pujara could come in at any stage for the CSK and play the role of an anchor.

Harishankar Reddy, Bhagat Verma and Hari Nishanth are the three uncapped players CSK bought at the auction. All three have been highly impressive in domestic cricket and help add depth to the squad.