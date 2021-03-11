CSK rope in 2 uncapped Sri Lankan players for training camp ahead of IPL 2021 

To help with their preparations for IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management has decided to rope in two uncapped Sri Lankan bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

The two bowlers are expected to join the CSK training camp in Chennai soon. Theekshana and Pathirana have sought No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the same, as per Sri Lankan news outlet Newswire.

Even though they won't be a part of CSK's main squad that will take part in IPL 2021, they will be kept as reserve players in case a requirement arises.

CSK leaving no stone unturned in preparation for IPL 2021

Quite a few CSK players haven't played a lot of cricket in recent times. Hence, this training camp ahead of IPL 2021 assumes greater significance. The CSK management is ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in their preparation for the competition.

Almost a month before their first IPL game, many CSKplayers have started practising in Chennai. With the full squad yet to arrive, both Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana are expected to bolster the CSK ranks for the time being.

Matheesha Pathirana has made quite a name for himself in the Sri Lankan cricket circles at the age of just 18. He was a part of the Sri Lanka squad that featured in the previous edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Hailed as the 'New Malinga' due to his unique bowling action, Pathirana bowls at express pace. He also featured in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 league, where the pacer impressed with his performances by often troubling the batsmen.

Maheesh Theekshana, meanwhile, represented the Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The right-arm off-break bowler hasn't played many games in the shortest format of the game. But he has impressed in the limited opportunities that have come his way.

Theekshana has featured in 12 T20 games thus far in his career, picking up 13 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of five runs per over. The 20-year-old picked up four wickets in three games in the recently concluded Sri Lanka Premier League. In the ongoing SLC T20 tournament, he has picked up six wickets in three games for his team, Sri Lanka Army.

CSK's schedule for IPL 2021:

IPL 2021 will kick off in Chennai with a game between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly, there will be no home games for any of the franchises.

Although Chennai is one of six venues where IPL 2021 games will be played, CSK won't play any of their league matches at home. Instead, the three-time winners will open their IPL 2021 campaign against last season's finalists, Delhi Capitals, on April 10 in Mumbai.

CSK failed to reach the playoffs last year for the very first time, something they'll look to rectify in IPL 2021.