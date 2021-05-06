IPL 2021: MS Dhoni waits for teammates to depart first, delays his return to Ranchi

MS Dhoni has once again shown why he is considered a leader both on and off the field. The Chennai Super Kings skipper made it clear he will be the last person to depart the team hotel as he waits for foreign and other domestic players to head home first.

As per reports in the Indian Express, MS Dhoni made his decision clear in a virtual meeting and said it is important to see foreign players return home safely first.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow (Thursday) when everyone reaches their home safe and secure," a member of CSK contingent told the Indian Express.

The Love

The Care

The Bond

The Family



Is our strength, now and forever!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/KuGUmv2VcL — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2021

CSK were camped in Delhi before IPL 2021 was suspended. The Chennai-based franchise organized a charter flight and dropped players in Rajkot, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai yesterday. MS Dhoni is scheduled to fly home this evening.

MS Dhoni-led CSK were second in standings before IPL 2021 was suspended

IPL 2021, which came under criticism for carrying on despite the raging COVID-19 situation in India, was finally postponed after players and support staff were infected inside the bio-bubbles. CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey, along with other staff members, had contracted the deadly virus.

CSK, who finished seventh last year, were in fine form this time around. With five wins in seven games, Chennai were comfortably placed in second spot and looked good to seal a playoff berth.

While CSK enjoyed an impressive outing as a team, MS Dhoni's waning batting prowess was once again evident. The former Indian skipper has scored just 37 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 123.33.

WIth BCCI contemplating arranging the rest of the IPL in September this year, it remains to be seen whether CSK can continue their fine form once the tournament resumes.