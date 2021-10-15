IPL 2021: "MSD is the poster boy for cool, calm and collected when it comes to captaincy" - Dale Steyn 

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for his composed attitude and labeled him the "poster boy" for cool, calm and collected captaincy.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK will play the all-important IPL 2021 final on October 15 in Dubai. Both teams are packed with talent and experience. Not to forget, it's a battle between two world-class captains in Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

The former cricketer lauded Morgan and Dhoni for managing their respective sides really well. He expressed that one of the reasons KKR and CSK made it to the finals is their team's impressive captains.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Steyn also expressed that Morgan, despite being a fantastic captain, needs to catch-up with the bat. However, he has been in awe of Dhoni's leadership. The 38-year-old said:

"Dhoni and Morgan have just done well as being captains. Both have found a way to captain the ship and have managed to handle the situation and the players really well. They know when to make certain changes. Their captaincy has, of course, helped their side get into the finals."

"You would expect someone like Morgan to step up because he's currently playing for England. He's playing more cricket than MSD. While Morgan is still catching up, but MSD is the poster boy for cool, calm and collected when it comes to captaincy, even after he's not scored runs."

Known for being among the coolest heads in world cricket, MS Dhoni has led his team to a record 9 IPL finals. The Dhoni-led side beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

"KKR's luck is going to catch up to them in the final" - Dale Steyn backs CSK to win IPL

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #KKRvDC iplt20.com/video/246971/t… That brings an end to a thrilling night at Sharjah 🏟️As we say goodbye from here, why not recap ⏪ to that nail-biting 😬 final overWatch the drama unfold that took @KKRiders 💜 into the #VIVOIPL #Final . 🎥 🔽 #Qualifier2 That brings an end to a thrilling night at Sharjah 🏟️As we say goodbye from here, why not recap ⏪ to that nail-biting 😬 final overWatch the drama unfold that took @KKRiders 💜 into the #VIVOIPL #Final. 🎥 🔽 #Qualifier2 | #KKRvDC iplt20.com/video/246971/t…

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn opined that Kolkata Knight Riders' fortunes and the poor form of some senior players will catch up with them in the final. The former RCB pacer also backed MS Dhoni-led side to lift the coveted IPL trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Although the two skippers haven't had a season to remember as batters, they have nimbly captained their ship to reach the ultimate stage of the competition.

However, while speaking with ESPNcricinfo, former pacer Dale Steyn warned KKR about the lack of form from big names like Karthik and Morgan. The fast bowler said:

"I kind of have always played numbers. It's like going to a casino. If it lands on black 10 times in a row then at some point the red's going to hit. I just feel that at some point KKR's luck is going to catch up to them. Bad decisions and lack of form of Morgan and Karthik that kind of stuff is going to catch up to them. It almost did it against the DC and it might happen at the worst time and that's the final."

The KKR skipper has had a torrid season with the bat, scoring just 129 runs at a dismal average of 11.7 this season. Morgan's strike rate of 98.47 is also not something to write home about.

Dale Steyn further emphasized that MS Dhoni-led CSK have looked the calmer unit this season and are likely to be a bit too good for KKR in the final. The South African legend said:

Also Read

"CSK looks good, it's really calm. They look like they kind of have got to go up in the right direction at the right time. Dhoni looked good the other night, he's captained his team well. Their batters are looking good... I just think that KKR might come against a better team in the final."

It remains to be seen which World Cup-winning captain will lift the IPL trophy come Friday, when the two teams go head-to-head in the final in Dubai.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will lift the 2021 IPL Trophy? KKR CSK 2 votes so far