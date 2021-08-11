IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to arrive in UAE on Friday for the 2nd half of the tournament

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will reportedly land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday (August 13) to prepare for the remainder of the IPL 2021, which is set to commence on September 19. The Rohit Sharma-led side will resume their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on the first day in Dubai.

According to a report in the ANI, the five-time IPL champions are scheduled to land in the UAE by this Friday to kick start their preparations. A source close to the developments said that Mumbai Indians are currently waiting for landing permission.

Speaking to ANI, the source said:

"The team is awaiting the landing permission from the UAE government just like CSK and once they get that, they also wish to land in Dubai on Friday. It will be a bubble-to-bubble transfer for MI, but they will still undergo quarantine as per protocols once in UAE. It is bubble-to-bubble because the boys are already in a bubble and training in Mumbai."

Upon landing in the UAE, the cricketers will undergo a mandatory quarantine and a couple of COVID-19 tests before they can enter the bubble. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have been training at their ground in Ghansoli, the Reliance Corporate Park.

Reports suggest they have been training for the past two weeks and are staying in a bubble to avoid the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2021 points table

The defending champions are placed fourth in the points table after Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They accumulated eight points from seven outings before IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mumbai Indians will play two games each in Dubai and Sharjah while Abu Dhabi will host three of their games. They enjoy a good record in the UAE, winning the IPL 2020 last year, and will hope to continue the good work this time around.

