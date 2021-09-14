IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates birthday in isolation

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who celebrates his 31st birthday today (September 14), enjoyed the day with his wife Devisha Shetty in his hotel room.

Yadav is currently isolating after landing in the UAE from the UK. The Mumbai Indians shared a couple of pictures on their social media handles where Suryakumar Yadav could be seen celebrating his birthday from the balcony of his hotel room. They captioned the post:

"Quarantine birthday की बात ही कुछ अलग है (There is something different about quarantine birthday)."

In the first picture, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen holding a cake in his hand while in another image, he tried to feed the cake to one of his teammates from a distance.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also shared a picture from his balcony with his wife Sanjana Ganesan as he undergoes mandatory quarantine as well. He will be soon be allowed to train with the rest of the teammates ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021.

"Hello from us in quarantine!" Bumrah captioned the post.

hello from us in quarantine! 👋 pic.twitter.com/HaEQkRGuyq — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav scored 173 runs from seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021

Suryakumar Yadav looked in superlative form in the first half of IPL 2021

Suryakumar Yadav, who is a vital part of the Mumbai Indians' batting order, will look to continue the good work when the tournament resumes on September 19.

The Mumbai batter amassed 173 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of over 144, including a fifty. Rohit Sharma & Co are currently in fourth place and will depend heavily on Suryakumar Yadav as they chase their sixth IPL title.

The 31-year-old cricketer will also be keen to keep up the good work in the IPL before he dons the blue jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Mumbai Indians will kickstart their campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

