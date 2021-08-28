IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians cricketers Chris Lynn, Jimmy Neesham land in Abu Dhabi for the second phase of the tournament

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene, along with cricketers Chris Lynn and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, have landed in Abu Dhabi from London on Saturday for the second phase of IPL 2021.

The defending champions are among the first few franchises to have landed in the UAE to prepare for the remainder of IPL 2021. The Indian contingent, who didn't have any professional commitments, had traveled to the Middle East.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to announce the arrival of head coach Mahela Jayawardene, swashbuckling opener Chris Lynn and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. They captioned the photo:

"London to Abu Dhabi. Welcome home, @MahelaJay, @lynny50 & @JimmyNeesh."

Both Chris Lynn and Jimmy Neesham featured in the recently concluded The Hundred competition while Mumbai Indians head coach Jayawardene was in charge of the Southern Brave side. The Jayawardene-coached side lifted the trophy in the men's competition, beating Birmingham Phoenix in the title clash.

They have landed in Abu Dhabi from London and will soon join the training sessions ahead of the business end of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians placed fourth in the points table

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians had a mixed outing in the first half of the tournament before it was postponed on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis in India. They currently find themselves in fourth place with eight points in their bag from seven matches.

The five-time IPL champions struggled in the initial matches in Chennai. However, they soon got back into rhythm and looked in their element as they shifted base to Delhi.

The defending champions will look to emulate the same feat they did last year in similar conditions. Mumbai Indians begin their campaign in the second half of IPL 2021 against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19.

Edited by Diptanil Roy