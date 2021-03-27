Create
Mumbai Indians reveal new jersey ahead of IPL 2021

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
News

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2021 season. The five-time IPL winners posted a video on their official Instagram account, revealing their new kit for this year's tournament.

The jersey, as usual, is dominated by the blue and gold colors, with a few variations from the one used in IPL 2020. Here's the video posted by Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians dominated IPL 2020 and defended their title
Having won the title only in odd years until 2020, the Mumbai Indians were written off even before the start of the IPL 2020 season. But it probably turned out to be their best campaign in IPL history.

While most teams struggled for consistency last season, the Mumbai Indians seemed to be head and shoulders above the rest. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who struggled with injuries, had a mixed bag of an IPL 2020 campaign.

However, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya ensured Mumbai Indians posted huge totals on most occasions.

They had a deadly new-ball pairing in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who made life difficult for most batsmen. MI seemed a bit light on the spin bowling department, but they promptly addressed the issue by buying Piyush Chawla at the IPL 2021 Auction.

MI, who could become the first team to win three successive IPL titles, certainly have the firepower and the talent to create history.

Published 27 Mar 2021, 13:06 IST
IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 Teams & Players List
