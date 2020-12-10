IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as a talent scout

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from competitive cricket on Wednesday. The Mumbai Indians have now signed the veteran Gujarat-based player as their new talent scout ahead of IPL 2021.

🗣 “@parthiv9 understands our ideology, the DNA of #MumbaiIndians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome him to our #OneFamily.” - Akash Ambani



Read more 👇https://t.co/qGY6v7jH9u — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 10, 2020

Confirming this development, Parthiv Patel made the following statement:

"I enjoyed playing cricket for the Mumbai Indians. Those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It's now time to turn to a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me."

The Mumbai Indians have unearthed three young talents from Gujarat in recent years, namely Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. All three players have represented the Indian cricket team at the international level, with Hardik Pandya and Bumrah becoming regulars in the Team India's squad.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was delighted to welcome Parthiv Patel back in the setup.

"I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days with the Mumbai Indians. I am very confident his contributions will further enhance our scouting system. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of the Mumbai Indians, and what we are trying to create at MI," said Akash Ambani.

Parthiv Patel played three seasons for the Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2017

Parthiv Patel represented six franchises in his 13-year-long IPL career but achieved the most success at the Mumbai Indians. The southpaw won two titles in three years with the franchise.

Advertisement

Patel was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the United Arab Emirates this year but did not get to play a single match in IPL 2020.

The Mumbai Indians have given a platform to many young talents in the last few IPL seasons. With Parthiv Patel joining the scouting team, fans can expect MI's domestic contingent to grow much stronger ahead of IPL 2021.