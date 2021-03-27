[Watch] Mumbai Indians share slow-motion video of practice session

The IPL’s most successful franchise Mumbai Indians have shared a slow-motion video of their practice session on social media. With IPL 2021 all set to get underway on April 9, franchises have started putting in the hard yards in practice.

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians took to their official Instagram handle to share a video of their latest practice session. In the clip, the players are seen working on their fitness, their catching skills as well as their batting.

Mumbai Indians shared the video along with the caption:

“Day 2 slow motion mein! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #MICentral #IPL2021.”

The video was accompanied by peppy music from David Guetta’s track 'Shot Me Down' (feat. Skylar Gray).

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL by some distance. They have won five titles, including the last two in succession. Despite having some star players in their squad, MI struggled during their early years in the league. However, their fortunes changed following the appointment of Rohit Sharma as captain.

Mumbai Indians have won all their five titles with Rohit at the helm, with their first IPL title win coming in 2013. Last season, they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by five wickets.

Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2021

On Saturday, defending champions Mumbai Indians unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL season. The jersey has been designed by fashion designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil and features the composition of the 5 basic elements of the universe - earth, water, fire, air, and sky.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new jersey, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said:

"Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year."

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey," the spokesperson added.

IPL 2021 will kick off with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.